VIDEO: Mudslide closes Sausalito road

SAUSALITO (KRON)—Heavy rain caused a landslide in Sausalito Sunday night.

The dirt and debris blocked both southbound lanes on Bridgeway.

Public Works crews managed to open one lane for drivers.

They are now removing trees and plant life to secure the hillside.

“We’re going to have this lane closed all night long until we can get the hill further stabilized,” said Loren Umbertis who is maintenance division manager of Sausalito Public Works. “So we just ask people drive carefully around the work site.”

This isn’t the first time it’s happened during the latest storm.

Last week, a smaller slide was reported in the same area.

Public works employees explain this hillside was already vulnerable to coming down.

Umbertis says the home just above the slide isn’t in danger at this time.

But a neighbor who came to see the mess for herself has had to secure the area because of the reoccurring problem.

“I actually had to put pierce to bedrock because it was going downhill about a quarter of an inch a year,” said neighbor Adrianna Dinihanian.

A geotechnical engineer contracted by the city is assessing the slope for a permanent fix.

Once cleared, a tarp will be laid over the land to prevent more rainfall from adding to the erosion.