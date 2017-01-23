VIDEO: Officer saves woman from burning car

SPOKANE, W.A. (KRON)—A woman from Washington state is calling a police officer her angel after he pulled her from a fiery crash and it was all caught on a police body camera.

You can see the officer smashing this car window open with his baton.

The driver Kim Novak says she had gone to the store to get ice cream when she hit a pile of slush on the road.

Her car was shut down and she was locked inside.

The brave officer not only helped save Kim’s life, but also helped her remember that ice cream she wanted.

He brought her some the next day.