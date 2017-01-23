SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you’ve noticed your car hitting more bumps in recent weeks, you’re not alone.

The rain has caused pothole problems all across the Bay Area.

In San Francisco, officials say they received dozens of calls this weekend about new potholes.

Crews in San Francisco say they received more than 100 calls this past weekend about pothole problems. One of the worst areas KRON4 has seen is along Van Ness Avenue.

City crews say that these storms are to blame and they are responding to all of the reports of potholes. They recommend that you either call 311 to report the problem or use the 311 app to report the problem

KRON4’s J.R. Stone saw some very large potholes as he drove around the city Monday afternoon. And those with the city tell KRON4 that 96 percent of potholes that were reported last year were worked on within 72 hours.

Still, though, many J.R. spoke with Monday evening say there is a major pothole problem in San Francisco and more needs to be done to fix it.

Those with the city also tell KRON4 that often times when people use the 311 app, they take a picture and then send it in from a separate location. When that happens, it’s hard for crews to find the pothole.

If you see a pothole, they ask that you take a picture and then send it in immediately before you leave that area.