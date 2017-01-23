VIDEO: Sierra sees highest snow levels in 20 years

TRUCKEE (KRON) — The Sierras are experiencing more snow this winter than they’ve seen in 20 years, according to Caliofrnia highway Patrol Officer James Giraudo.

“This is by far in the last 20 years,” Giraudo said of Donor Pass Rd.

He recounts the last time he saw this much snow, which was all the way back in 1997.

Giraudo says the snow was somewhere around 20 feet high, and reached all the way up to the freeway overpass.

Despite the overwhelming amount of snow, officials say the bad accidents have been limited.

“Hasn’t been too many bad accidents. Lots of spin-outs. People need to slow down,” CHP Officer Jason Lyman said.

Dave Wood, Cal Trans Superintendent for Donner Pass, also has a message for those driving through these record-high snow levels.

“It’s like the Indy 500 out there. People are pushy. They’re driving too fast. Slowed down and you’ll get there. We’ll keep the road open.”

CNN contributed to this article.