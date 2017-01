TAHOE (KRON) — This last storm push has left Kirkwood Mountain Resort in Tahoe with more January snow than ever before, according to resort officials.

As the crazy weather winds down, Kirkwood has racked up record-breaking snow totals for the month of January.

The resort has accumulated 400 inches of snow as of Mon., Jan. 23rd.

In comparison, the total for last year’s entire season was 450 inches.