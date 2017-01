FARFIELD (KRON) — A Flood Warning is in effect for¬†Solano and Yolo counties as the Yolo Bypass is expected to flood this afternoon.

The warning is in effect until 10:50 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Yolo Bypass near Libson is expected to reach the flood stage around noon today, and stay at the the flood level for three to four days.

Clear Lake at Lakeport is expected to rise to near flood stage by late this evening.