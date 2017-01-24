2 arrested on multiple charges in Milpitas auto theft

MILPITAS (KRON) — The discovery of a stolen car in Milpitas led to the arrest of two people on several charges last Thursday, according to the Milpitas Police Department.

Around 7:57 a.m., a Milpitas Police Officer found an empty 2015 Toyota Yaris in the parking lot of the Best Value Inn at 485 South Main Street, police said.

After running the car’s plates, police discovered it had been reported stolen out of San Jose on Dec. 12, 2016.

Officers watched and waited until three people returned and got inside the car.

Police approached 38-year-old Hayward resident Quang Le, 27-year-old Walnut Creek transient, Elizebeth Titsworth, and one other person, and proceeded to search the car.

They found that Le possessed about 11 grams of methamphetamine and a stolen check that had been altered, according to police.

Titsworth allegedly lied about her name, and had a fake I.D. card when taken into custody, authorities said.

When police figured out her real identity, they discovered she had a felony warrant for her arrest from the San Pablo Police Department.

Le was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for the following:

Automobile theft

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of fraud/identity theft items.

Titsworth was booked into the Santa ClaraCounty Jail for the following:

Automobile theft

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Possession of a fictitious identification card

Falsely identifying herself to a peace officer

A felony warrant

The third person was released.