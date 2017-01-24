5 dogs euthanized after virus outbreak at Sonoma shelter

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)- A spokesman from the Department of Health Services announced that the Sonoma County Animal Services is decontaminating the county animal shelter in the wake of a possible canine parvovirus outbreak.

In the last 10 days five stray dogs infected with paravovirus were euthanized, and adoptions at the shelter were suspended, according to department spokesman Scott Alonso.

The American Veterinary Medical stated that the parvovirus is highly contagious and is spread by direct contact, but is preventable with proper vaccination.

This virus affects the dog’s gastrointestinal tract. Symptoms include loss of appetite, diarrhea, low body temperature, inactivity, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Two adoptable dogs may have been exposed to the virus at the shelter at 1247 Century Court in Santa Rosa, and they have been moved to the stray animal side of the shelter.

Paravovirus is common at animal shelters, and protocols are in place to ensure the outbreak will be contained, according to Alonso.