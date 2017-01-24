Bay Area rainfall totals for last 72 hours

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is still getting slammed with rain. Here are the latest unofficial totals for the last 72 hours.
Alameda County
Pleasanton – 2.59 inches
Tracy – 2.30 inches
Oakland – 2.18 inches
Livermore – 2.17 inches
Contra Costa County
Tilden Park – 2.54 inches
Lafayette – 2.54 inches
Moraga – 2.49 inches
El Cerrito – 2.13 inches
Marin County
Fairfax – 3.84 inches
San Rafael – 3.40 inches
Novato – 3.19 inches
Monterey County
Three Peaks – 7.33 inches
Chalk Peak – 5.87 inches
Napa County
Glen Ellen – 3 inches
Calistoga – 2.96 inches
Yountville – 2.87 inches
Saint Helena – 2.80 inches
San Benito County
Coalinga – 2.08 inches
Hollister – 1.98 inches
San Francisco County
San Francisco Downtown – 1.70 inches
San Mateo County
Russian Ridge Open Space – 3.27 inches
Millbrae – 2.47 inches
Pacifica – 2.27 inches
Santa Clara County
Day Valley – 4.54 inches
Lexington Hills – 4.49 inches
Saratoga – 3.42 inches
Santa Cruz County
Ben Lomond – 5.35 inches
Boulder Creek – 4.70 inches
Scotts Valley – 4.02 inches
Sonoma County
Guerneville – 5.40 inches
Monte Rio – 3.95 inches
Bodega Bay – 3.80 inches
Cloverdale – 3.54 inches
9.27" has fallen in #SF since January 1st marking the 6th wettest start to the calendar year on record. (23.01" in 1862 highest). #cawx
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 23, 2017