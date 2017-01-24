Bay Area rainfall totals for last 72 hours

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is still getting slammed with rain. Here are the latest unofficial totals for the last 72 hours.

Alameda County

Pleasanton – 2.59 inches

Tracy – 2.30 inches

Oakland – 2.18 inches

Livermore – 2.17 inches

Contra Costa County

Tilden Park – 2.54 inches

Lafayette – 2.54 inches

Moraga – 2.49 inches

El Cerrito – 2.13 inches

Marin County

Fairfax – 3.84 inches

San Rafael – 3.40 inches

Novato – 3.19 inches

Monterey County

Three Peaks – 7.33 inches

Chalk Peak – 5.87 inches

Napa County

Glen Ellen – 3 inches

Calistoga – 2.96 inches

Yountville – 2.87 inches

Saint Helena – 2.80 inches

San Benito County

Coalinga – 2.08 inches

Hollister – 1.98 inches

San Francisco County

San Francisco Downtown – 1.70 inches

San Mateo County

Russian Ridge Open Space – 3.27 inches

Millbrae – 2.47 inches

Pacifica – 2.27 inches

Santa Clara County

Day Valley – 4.54 inches

Lexington Hills – 4.49 inches

Saratoga – 3.42 inches

Santa Cruz County

Ben Lomond – 5.35 inches

Boulder Creek – 4.70 inches

Scotts Valley – 4.02 inches

Sonoma County

Guerneville – 5.40 inches

Monte Rio – 3.95 inches

Bodega Bay – 3.80 inches

Cloverdale – 3.54 inches

9.27" has fallen in #SF since January 1st marking the 6th wettest start to the calendar year on record. (23.01" in 1862 highest). #cawx

— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 23, 2017