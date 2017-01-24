HALF MOON BAY (KRON) — A California State Parks residence in Half Moon Bay is now inches from the side of an eroded cliff, and officials say it has to come down.

The building on 6 Alcatraz Avenue still has a sturdy foundation, but a plan to remove the home is underway.

Crews have been preparing the property for demolition. Gas and power lines have already been disconnected.

Officials say no one lives in the house anymore, so most of the items inside have already been taken out.

State Parks have plans to have the structure removed in the coming days before it becomes unstable and hazardous to the public.