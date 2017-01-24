California State Parks to remove Half Moon Bay house threatened by cliff erosion

By Published:
83fd5dc00a124c14b4e78b520b7da384

HALF MOON BAY (KRON) — A California State Parks residence in Half Moon Bay is now inches from the side of an eroded cliff, and officials say it has to come down.

The building on 6 Alcatraz Avenue still has a sturdy foundation, but a plan to remove the home is underway.

Crews have been preparing the property for demolition. Gas and power lines have already been disconnected.

Officials say no one lives in the house anymore, so most of the items inside have already been taken out.

State Parks have plans to have the structure removed in the coming days before it becomes unstable and hazardous to the public.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s