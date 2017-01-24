Crews to recover car from Alameda Creek; driver still missing

Related Coverage VIDEO: CHP closes Niles Canyon as search for missing woman continues

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Crews will recover a car Tuesday morning that plunged into Alameda Creek over the weekend.

The driver of the car is still missing and is believed to be an 18-year-old Tracy woman, according to officials.

Niles Canyon Road will be closed at 10 a.m. as crews retrieve the car.

On Saturday at 10:45 a.m., police responded to Niles Canyon Road, east of Palomares Road, where a woman was involved in a collision.

According to police, the woman was driving a silver 2000 Honda Accord traveling west when her car collided with another vehicle traveling east. After the impact, the Accord veered off the road and into the creek, police said.

As the search progresses, additional closures may be necessary throughout the week.

SR-84 Niles Canyon Rd will be closed at 10am today for recovery of vehicle in Alameda Creek. pic.twitter.com/4Jr5mo5WcC — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) January 24, 2017

CHP will be closing Niles Canyon Rd, SR-84 today at 10am for recovery of vehicle that plunged into the Alameda Creek on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/wOExFgr0aJ — Christopher Sherry (@CHPChrisSherry) January 24, 2017