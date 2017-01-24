Crews to recover car from Alameda Creek; driver still missing

By Published:
(Christopher Sherry @CHPChrisSherry)
(Christopher Sherry @CHPChrisSherry)

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Crews will recover a car Tuesday morning that plunged into Alameda Creek over the weekend.

The driver of the car is still missing and is believed to be an 18-year-old Tracy woman, according to officials.

Niles Canyon Road will be closed at 10 a.m. as crews retrieve the car.

On Saturday at 10:45 a.m., police responded to Niles Canyon Road, east of Palomares Road, where a woman was involved in a collision.

According to police, the woman was driving a silver 2000 Honda Accord traveling west when her car collided with another vehicle traveling east. After the impact, the Accord veered off the road and into the creek, police said.

As the search progresses, additional closures may be necessary throughout the week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s