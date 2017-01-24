Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 CA counties due to storms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for 50 California counties that were drenched by winter storms.

Monday’s two proclamations cover counties up and down the state that were hit with flooding, mudslides, erosion and damage to roads and highways from December and January storms.

Brown says “conditions of extreme peril” exist in the counties because of damage estimated in the tens of millions of dollars.

The declarations direct Caltrans to ask for immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program. Brown also directs the state Office of Emergency Services to provide assistance to local governments.

The last in a trio of storms is taking parting shots at California after a weekend deluge.

Snow falling Monday at elevations of just a few thousand feet has dusted the rural communities of Acton and Agua Dulce north of Los Angeles.

To the east, heavy snow has closed or forced chain restrictions on mountain roads, and many schools are closed in the inland region of Southern California.

In Northern California, a search has resumed for an 18-year-old woman whose car plunged into a rushing creek after a collision southeast of San Francisco on Saturday.

Bad weather hampered efforts Sunday.

Heavy snow at Lake Tahoe triggered an avalanche that shut down a California state highway and caused a roof to collapse at a liquor store in South Lake Tahoe.

The California Highway Patrol says two cars were briefly trapped but no one was injured when an avalanche covered a 200-foot stretch of Highway 89 with up to 12 feet of snow shortly after 1 a.m. Monday between the Squaw Valley ski resort and Tahoe City, California.

At South Lake Tahoe, Fire Chief Jeff Meston says the roof collapsed and broke a sprinkler pipe at a liquor store at about 2:45 a.m.

No one was hurt. But Meston told Lake Tahoe News there was a “ton of water on the street” when crews arrived. He says local utility workers had to dig through more than a foot of snow to find the main shut-off valve.

Animals at a nearby pet hospital have been evacuated while officials inspect neighboring businesses.

The National Weather Service reports that 30 inches of snow fell at the Heavenly ski resort at South Lake Tahoe between 6 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday. More than 7 feet has fallen there over the past five days.