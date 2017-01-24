Highway 128 reopens in Napa, Solano, and Yolo counties

Related Coverage One lane of Highway 128 closed between Napa, Sonoma counties

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — Highway 128 through Solano, Napa, and Yolo counties has reopened and has been cleared of multiple rockslides on Monday, according to Caltrans.

Crews closed the highway between Markee Cove in Napa County and Pleasants Valley Road in Solano and Yolo counties, Caltrans spokesman Vince Jacala said.

A rockslide closed a 5-mile stretch of the highway in Solano and Yolo counties last week when storm waters uprooted a giant tree that undermined the roadway, Jacala said.

Caltrans crews are still monitoring the hillsides and may intermittently close one of two lanes of Highway 128 during the winter storm season, Jacala said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.