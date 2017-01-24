OAKLAND (KRON) — Repairs to a pothole on Highway 13 in Oakland are complete on Tuesday after the gaps in the road led to flat tires and a lane closure.

Caltrans District 4 tweeted just after 3 p.m. that the repairs were done.

The left lane will reopen before the evening commute, according to Caltrans.

SR-13, @CaltransD4 has finished repair of sinkhole. Left lane will open within the hour for evening commute. #SteveTheSinkhole @CHPoakland pic.twitter.com/RD0j9pr55A — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) January 24, 2017

The hole had been named "Steve."