Highway 13 repairs complete in Oakland after pothole caused flat tires, lane closure

By and Published:
(Caltrans/Twitter)
(Caltrans/Twitter)

 

OAKLAND (KRON) — Repairs to a pothole on Highway 13 in Oakland are complete on Tuesday after the gaps in the road led to flat tires and a lane closure.

Caltrans District 4 tweeted just after 3 p.m. that the repairs were done.

The left lane will reopen before the evening commute, according to Caltrans.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.jsThe hole had been named “Steve.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s