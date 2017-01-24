Man arrested in Milpitas with loaded gun

MILPITAS (KRON)- Early Wednesday morning an 18-year-old was arrested in Milpitas for allegedly carrying a loaded gun, according to police.

Jakei Matthews, from Milpitas, was spotted by a sergeant near the vicinity of Canton Drive and South Park Victoria Drive at 1:29 a.m.

When the sergeant approached the intersection, Matthews reportedly turned around and walked the other way. When he was stopped, Matthews tried to put his hands in his pockets despite being ordered not to do that, according to police.

During the search, officers allegedly found a loaded .22 caliber revolver in his sweatshirt. He was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County main jail.