REDWOOD CITY (BCN) — The Redwood City Police Department will hold a memorial service for one its officers who died Friday of natural causes while on duty.

The memorial for Officer Gerardo Silva will be held Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. at the Fox Theatre in Redwood City, located at 2215 Broadway, police said on Tuesday.

The community is invited to attend the memorial honoring Silva, which will then be followed by a private reception.

Also on Tuesday, Gov. Jerry Brown’s office announced flags at the California State Capitol building in Sacramento will be flow at half-staff in honor of Silva.

“Anne and I are saddened to learn of the sudden, tragic passing of Officer Silva. We join all Californians in honoring Officer Silva’s service to the people of Redwood City and the State of California,” Brown said in a

statement.

Silva, 57, was found inside the police station Friday, unconscious and not breathing. Officers tried to perform CPR before paramedics arrived to take him to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Silva was an 18-year veteran with the Redwood City Police Department and is survived by his wife and two daughters, police said.

The San Jose Police Officers’ Association Charitable Foundation, on behalf of the Redwood City Police Officers’ Association, has set up a fundraising account to help Silva’s family with costs associated with his

death.

Donations can be sent online at http://www.sjpoa.com/Donations/Default.asp.

Donations can also be sent by mail to SJPOACF at 1151 N. Fourth St., San Jose, CA 95112, with checks made out to SJPOACF and “Redwood City Police” written in the memo line.

All donations are tax deductible and all proceeds will go to assist Silva’s wife, according to police.