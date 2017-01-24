Milpitas: 2 men on the run, possibly armed

By Published:
men-with-guns

MILPITAS (KRON)- Milpitas Police are investigating after two men were seen in a residential backyard, allegedly carrying a shotgun on Jan.18, 2017.

Officers arrived at the residence on Eagle Ridge Drive in Milpitas around 4:33 a.m. where they searched the backyard and surrounding areas.  Surveillance footage shows the men  entering the backyard by hopping a rear fence near Ornellas Drive.

The video footage also showed one of the men carrying what looked like a shotgun. These men were also discovered on different surveillance cameras on Lisbon Court, in San Jose, thirty minutes prior to the incident in Milpitas.

The Milpitas Police Department asks that if you recognize the suspects in the images to please contact them at 408-586-2400. If you believe the suspects are in your neighborhood, call 9-1-1 immediately.

