Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by a car Tuesday morning in San Jose, according to police.

At around 3:41 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Tully Road on a report of a car hitting a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers found a pedestrian in the roadway suffering from serious injuries, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

No other details are available at this time.