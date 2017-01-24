Police confirm identity of missing teen after car recovered from Alameda Creek

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Police and the mother of a missing teen girl confirmed her identity, and that she is still missing in a press conference Tuesday.

The 18-year-old, Jada, crashed her car into Alameda Creek during this weekend’s storm.

This morning police shut down Niles Canyon Road in order to search for Jada and the car.

The car was recovered, but Jada is still missing.

When her mother addressed today’s crowd, she informed them that Jada has a little sister who having an extremely hard time dealing with the situation.

Police are closing Niles Canyon Road again today, and it will stay closed until tonight.

Drones are being brought to the scene to aid in the search.