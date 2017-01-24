MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Highway 37 is still closed in Marin County after flooding has drenched the roadway, and drone video captured the damage.

KRON4 flew QuadCopter4 over the damage on Tuesday afternoon.

While much of the water is off the roadway, there is still much work to be done.

Cars could be seen still submerged in water.

The road has been blocked since Sunday morning from Highway 101 to Atherton Avenue in Novato.

The closure is likely to remain in place this week. Crews are expected to reopen the road on Saturday.

Caltrans says this is the third time in 20 years that the road has flooded.

There are numerous ways to deal with the problem. Among them is creating additional space for floodwaters to go

A longer term solution may sound inconceivable but is under discussion among a committee made up of supervisors from Marin, Solano, Sonoma, and Napa counties.

