Ski patroller killed in Squaw Valley avalanche

SQUAW VALLEY (KRON) — A ski patroller was killed Tuesday morning in Squaw Valley during avalanche control activities.

The man was killed at 8:35 a.m. at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, according to Squaw Valley spokesmen.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending the notification of friends and family.

An investigation is underway, and additional updates will be provided as they become available.

“The team at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is deeply saddened by this tragic event and would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends affected,” a statement said.

Squaw Valley will be closed for the day. Alpine Meadows will be open today.

