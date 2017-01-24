Snowy scenery atop of Mt. Hamilton

By Published:
(Photo: Lick Observatory @LickObservatory)
(Photo: Lick Observatory @LickObservatory)

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — A beautiful blanket of white snow is covering the top of Mount Hamilton Tuesday morning.

The wet weather across the Bay Area has also brought cold temperatures to the region.

The rain turned to snow at the Lick Observatory, which sits at an elevation of 4,000 feet.

Lick Observatory is at the top of Mount Hamilton, which is roughly 20 miles east of San Jose.

Even thought some Bay Area residents would love to see the snow, officials are warning residents to stay away from the top of the mountains.

Officials say the roads are dangerous and the observatory is closed from Monday through Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s