Snowy scenery atop of Mt. Hamilton

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — A beautiful blanket of white snow is covering the top of Mount Hamilton Tuesday morning.

The wet weather across the Bay Area has also brought cold temperatures to the region.

The rain turned to snow at the Lick Observatory, which sits at an elevation of 4,000 feet.

Lick Observatory is at the top of Mount Hamilton, which is roughly 20 miles east of San Jose.

Even thought some Bay Area residents would love to see the snow, officials are warning residents to stay away from the top of the mountains.

Officials say the roads are dangerous and the observatory is closed from Monday through Wednesday.

Beautiful snowy scenery again on the mountain top! But please do not drive up here, the road is dangerous, and we are closed MON – WED ❄️🌨️ pic.twitter.com/1eei5cyQOl — Lick Observatory (@LickObservatory) January 23, 2017