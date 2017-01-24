Staggering January rainfall for the Bay Area

(KRON) January is not over for another week and the rainfall totals for the Bay Area are staggering

The National Weather Service reports that San Francisco has received 9.42 inches of rain in January, that is 284 percent of normal rainfall.

In Santa Rosa 18.95 inches of rain has fallen, that is 334 percent of normal.

Napa has had 12.11 inches, 348 percent of normal.

San Jose is at 5.61 inches, 247 percent of normal.

Santa Cruz comes in at 14.88 inches, 338 percent of normal.

Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for 50 California counties that were drenched by winter storms.

Monday’s two proclamations cover counties up and down the state that were hit with flooding, mudslides, erosion and damage to roads and highways from December and January storms.

Brown says “conditions of extreme peril” exist in the counties because of damage estimated in the tens of millions of dollars.

The declarations direct Caltrans to ask for immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program. Brown also directs the state Office of Emergency Services to provide assistance to local governments.