State of Emergency declared by Gov. Jerry Brown

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- A state of emergency has been declared by Gov. Jerry Brown for counties in the Bay Area and across the state on Monday due to severe winter storms.

Gov. Jerry Brown issued two emergency proclamations to secure funding that will support communities affected by inclement weather.

The proclamations were issued due to storms in December and January. Counties declared in the state of emergency are Alameda, Contra Costa. Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, and Sonoma counties.

The proclamations will direct Clatrans to formally request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program. They will also direct the Office of Emergency Services to provide assistance to local governments.