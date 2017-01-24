The World According to Gary: Kerr calls All Star voting a “mockery”

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the Warriors loss, the All Star voting, and Tom Brady’s friendship with Donald Trump.

The Warriors suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Miami Heat Wednesday night, 102-105 at American Airlines Arena.

Steve Kerr believes NBA players are “making a mockery” of the All Star voting, with athletes voting for themselves. Darya asks Gary if he would rather have viewers vote for him as the best sports anchor or to have his competition, other sports anchors, vote for him.

Darya receives an unexpected phone call from none other than President Donald Trump, asking her to let him speak to Tom Brady! Gary and Darya discuss Tom Brady’s friendship with Donald Trump and their friendly phone conversations they have with one another.