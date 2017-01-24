WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Check your security settings ASAP.

That is the message a hacker has for President Donald Trump, according to CNNMoney.

It is the same hacker who breached 500 ISIS accounts on Twitter.

Now, he says the president, vice president, and first lady are vulnerable too.

The man only identifies himself as Wauchula Ghost.

He says he has no interest in hacking the president but that he may be leaving himself open to hackers by not using a basic security setting.

That feature requires you to give a phone number and email address to reset a password.

Right now, the three accounts allow anyone to click on the forgot password link and guess the email address.

A former state department adviser says the absence of the setting leaves a potentially dangerous door open