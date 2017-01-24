VIDEO: Crews helicopter stranded pair from canyon

Video courtesy of CNN

ORANGE COUNTY (KRON) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Dept. helicoptered two stranded people to safety Monday in southern California.

After heavy storms, the helpless pair was stuck in a pickup truck amidst the raging waters of Trabuco Canyon in Rancho Santa Margarita.

The truck was buried two feet deep in the muddy sediment.

The couple tried to get out of the storm on Sunday, but ended up isolated overnight.

Emergency crews with the Orange County Sheriff’s Dept. were able to pull the victims out of the canyon one by one, and both are now okay.

CNN contributed to this article