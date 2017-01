SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — A water rescue is underway in San Mateo County, according to Coast Guard Ensign Courtney Hanson.

Around 5:00 p.m. tonight, the Coast Guard received a report of a capsized kayak and one person in the water off the coast of East Palo Alto, near the Dumbarton Bridge, Hanson said.

The Coast Guard and Menlo Park Fire have recovered a kayak and floatation device, but the person is still outstanding.

It is unknown at this time how long the search will continue.