VIDEO: Del Valle Regional Park in Alameda County closed due to flooding

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Del Valle Regional Park is closed due to flooding.

Campgrounds and picnic areas are flooded, and restrooms and kayak buildings are submerged to the roof lines.

Water is not being drained out of the lake due to recovery efforts by Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies searching for a body in Alameda Creek.

Officials say they expect the water to go down, and the park will reopen on Feb. 13, unless more wet weather raises the levels again.

The park lies along the shores of Lake Del Valle, and with already high levels because of rain, the blocked drains have led to major flooding.

