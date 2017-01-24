(KRON) — It certainly is a rarity.

Twin girls in Illinois were born with a different skin tone.

The twins were born last April, and ever since, their parents have been posting pictures.

Take a look at Kalani and Jarani Dean. Having a white mother and black father only explains part of the phenomenon.

The girls are fraternal twins, each starting as a separate fertilized egg. So, they draw different combinations of genes from their parents.

If the mother and father are of different races, what you see in skin color is possible but still rare.