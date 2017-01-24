VIDEO: Landslides plague Santa Cruz Mountains

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) — In the Santa Cruz mountains, another landslide has happened, this time outside Ben Lomond at a place called Love Creek.

This new slide is calling to mind the death and destruction that resulted from a huge landslide in much the same place 35 years ago.

Water gushes, trees lean, and Love Creek is now a river. The landslide now blocks Love Creek Road.

It began when a tree fell on a power line Monday afternoon, says resident Dan Nachman.

Witnesses said clear water pouring out of cracks in the mountain suddenly turned brown and then all hell broke loose.

John Hudson ran for his life.

The slide calls to mind the killer storms of 1982 when a huge landslide swept away 25 homes. Ten people died.

Just up the road from the new slide, there’s a memorial for the youngest victims. The kids were never found, but long-time residents, some of whom leave toys at the shrine, will never forget.

With the power out, perhaps until Friday, the 50 or so residents cut off by the slide are packing in supplies.

In a sign the slide is still moving, one occasionally hears the sound of trees cracking and rocks falling somewhere above.

Assessing the damage and clearing the way could be a tricky business in the days ahead.