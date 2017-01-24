(KRON) — A big storm dropped upwards of 20 inches on Tahoe City, California on Sunday.

It comes after a record snowfall this month. Much of the city spent Monday digging out.

But Colin Lygren learned that the hardest part is figuring out where to put all the white stuff.

Stewart Gensburg is a snow plow driver.

“Yeah, non-stop. Every day, probably 18 hours a day,” Gensburg said.

Normally a simple task, plowing this year is becoming increasingly difficult.

“We’ve still got a week to clean up,” Gensburg said. “It will take a week to clean this up.”

The problem is visible everywhere.

At Savemart, several large mounds fill the parking lot.

At Boatworks, a snow hill 30 feet high was a draw to skiers and riders Sunday night.

“Yeah, we are just snowboarding and skiing all around the huge man-made piles of snow in town because it’s pretty much a novelty and nothing else is going on,” snowboarder Doug Thayer said.

Tahoe City generally sees this much snow every five or six years.

But never is there this much snow this early in the season.

“Definitely the largest January that I have ever seen,” Tahoe City Public Utility District Kurt Althof said.

Althof says the agency is in charge of this other massive snow pile.

“I am guessing it is getting close to 200 yards long and 30 to 40 feet deep at the far onset of it, so it’s a lot of snow,” Althof said.

Last week, 250 truckloads of snow per day were dumped here for three consecutive days.

With the storage spot now nearly full, concern turns to what to do with the new snow.

“Right now, there is no clear solution to what we are going to do next,” Althof said.

“They are actually running out of storage up there, so O am not sure what we are going to do,” plow driver Matt Fenley said.

Fenley says he’s looking for more storage.

He says he can blow snow up the side of the mountain, but even that only works for so long.

“Ultimately, you have to bucket it out, truck it out and get rid of it. You know, you have to move it to a different location and right now we are having an issue finding that spot,” Fenley said.

A spot they hopefully find before the next snow falls.