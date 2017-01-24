VIDEO: San Mateo County landslide prompts multiple evacuations

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — A landslide near the San Mateo coastal town of La Honda is forcing residents of three nearby homes to evacuate.

Those structures have been red-tagged by the county.

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly went to the scene, and found that a fourth family living above the slide is moving out in fear their house is in danger of collapsing.

One resident Marty Bollman, was forced to move out from her home earlier this month when she noticed the house was separating from her back deck.

“It’s hard. I’ve lived here for 41 years,” Bollman said as she fought back tears.

GOFUNDME FOR MARTY: https://www.gofundme.com/ShowUpForMarty

The landslide has since gotten bigger.

It is believed that the moving earth snapped a water main, creating a chasm.

Bollman is now staying with friends, and isn’t sure if she will ever move back into her home.

‘I’m not a geologist. I’m not an engineer but it doesn’t look like it’s saveable,” she said.

Bollman’s neighbors across the street say the landslide’s desruction of their house forced them to move out.

“The sheetrock is falling off the ceiling, the stairs are coming lose from the floors, the mirrors inside are shattered,” resident Paula Krogh said. “We’re waiting for it to tip over.”

A third house was red-tagged and evacuated this weekend, as the ever-moving earth brings down surrounding trees and power lines.

PG&E is working to reroute power around the slide.

The Johnson family, who live above the slide have not yet been tagged by the city.

They’ve tarped their land, and are trying to divert water from their property. They are also in the process of moving their belongings out of the house.

The homeowners Maureen spoke with told her they are hopeful that the governor’s declaration of a State of Emergency will mitigate the blow of the potential devastating losses.

They also expressed to Maureen that they are thankful that everyone has been able to get out unharmed, and for all they’ve gotten from their tight-knit mountain community.