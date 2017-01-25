14 Bay Area women arrested in human trafficking sting

FAIRFIELD (KRON)-14 Bay Area and Sacramento are women were arrested by Fairfield police for prostitution related offenses during a human trafficking operation at a West Texas Street residence on Saturday.

Detectives posed as customers on website and contacted prostitutes that looked underage, Once agreeing upon a price, the prostitutes arrived at the residence where the sting operation was taking place.

The women were arrested and efforts were taken to determine if they were human trafficking victims.

The women are booked in the Solano County Jail for prostitution-related offenses.

