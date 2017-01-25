3 SF gang members sentenced to life

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- Three San Francisco gang members were sentenced to life by a Contra Costa judge for the murder of a man and woman in 2012.

Sheldon Silas, 28, Reginald Whitley, 35, and Lamar Michaels, 29, were convicted of murdering Christopher Zinn, 24, and his girlfriend Brienna Dow, 21, in October 2012 after their bodies were discovered in Antioch.

Christopher Zinn was a friend of the three defendants, but was targeted after he allegedly stole guns from a Hunter’s Point street gang which Silas, Whitley and Michaels were members of. Zinn’s girlfriend, Dow, was killed because the defendants didn’t want her to testify against them.

Superior Court Judge, Clare Maiers sentenced Silas, Whitley and Michaels to life without the possibility of parole in addition to to sentences raging from 55 to 77 years in state prison.

Linda Chaney, 41, a fourth defendant, was sentenced to 11 years in a state prison for showing a fake ID to jail guards when she visited Whitley, her boyfriend, in jail to sneak out paperwork revealing the name of a police informant.

Chaney, already having a felony conviction, was not allowed to visit with jail inmates, also had a metal implant inserted in her back and threatened to accuse jail guards of racism if they searched her. She stuck a cell phone to the implant and smuggled it into the jail.

Chaney and another woman confronted the witness, showing them the paperwork had been released. The witness was taken was taken to court with a police guard and testified during the defendants’ trial.

Chaney will serve 11 years in prison, but will get three years credit for time served.