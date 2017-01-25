7-car crash blocks lanes of I-880 in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — A seven-car crash is blocking lanes of Interstate 880 in San Leandro Wednesday morning.
The accident happened at 5:04 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-880 at Marina Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Three of the left northbound lanes were blocked and CHP officials issued a traffic alert.
All lanes were reopened by 7 a.m.
Injuries are unknown at this time.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
All lanes now open but expect heavy residual delays. Drive Times from Hayward:
To OAK 45 MIN
To Downtown OAK 54 MIN
To Castro Valley 25MIN https://t.co/gMIILcPwij
— Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) January 25, 2017
Im tracking a Traffic Alert in #SanLeandro NB 880 at Marina Blvd. The three left lanes are blocked. Heavy traffic from 238. Take WB 580
— Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) January 25, 2017