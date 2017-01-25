7-car crash blocks lanes of I-880 in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — A seven-car crash is blocking lanes of Interstate 880 in San Leandro Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at 5:04 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-880 at Marina Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Three of the left northbound lanes were blocked and CHP officials issued a traffic alert.

All lanes were reopened by 7 a.m.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

All lanes now open but expect heavy residual delays. Drive Times from Hayward:

To OAK 45 MIN

To Downtown OAK 54 MIN

To Castro Valley 25MIN https://t.co/gMIILcPwij — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) January 25, 2017

Im tracking a Traffic Alert in #SanLeandro NB 880 at Marina Blvd. The three left lanes are blocked. Heavy traffic from 238. Take WB 580 — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) January 25, 2017