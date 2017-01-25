7-car crash blocks lanes of I-880 in San Leandro

By Published: Updated:
crash

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — A seven-car crash is blocking lanes of Interstate 880 in San Leandro Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at 5:04 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-880 at Marina Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Three of the left northbound lanes were blocked and CHP officials issued a traffic alert.

All lanes were reopened by 7 a.m.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s