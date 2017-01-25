7 car thefts reported within past 2 days in Livermore

LIVERMORE (KRON)—Seven cars have been stolen within the past two days in Livermore, according police.

Two cars were stolen on Tuesday between 6:55 a.m. to 8:04 a.m.

On Wednesday, five cars were reported stolen in just over an hour between 7:10 a.m. to 8:22 a.m.

All the cars were left with the keys in the ignition possibly to warm up the car in the early morning.

Livermore police have not said where exactly all the car thefts have taken place, but are calling it a widespread problem.

Suspect or car descriptions have not been released at this time.

Car thefts are a high priority for police and are working on multiple leads.