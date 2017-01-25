Alleged armed prowlers arrested in Milpitas

MILPITAS (KRON)—Two men accused of prowling in a Milpitas backyard have been arrested, according to police.

Officers received a call around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 of two prowlers in the backyard of a home on Eagle Ridge Way.

Police searched the area, but could not find the suspects. Surveillance footage taken at the scene shows one of the suspects was carrying a gun.

Officers gathered information about the accused prowlers after looking over the video. They were able to identify one of them, according to police.

The department also received several tips through the Anonymous Crime Tip Form on the Milpitas city website which helped confirm the suspects’ identities.

Police found one of the suspects driving in a silver 2000 BMW 528i sedan at 4:21 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers arrested the driver, 18-year-old John Fender of Milpitas and a 17-year-old boy. They found a loaded gun inside the car.

Fender was arrested for allegedly possessing a loaded firearm, prowling and driving without a license.

The 17-year-old was issued a citation for prowling and released to one of his parents.