Caretaker sought after video shows her abusing 94-year-old woman

HOUSTON, TX (KRON) — Police in Houston are searching for the caretaker who was caught on camera abusing a 94-year-old woman, according to authorities.

In the video, the 94-year-old woman is sitting quietly in her chair when she is awoken suddenly to outrage.

“Told you to stop feeding that dog that human food. Stop f*** lying to me.”

The caretaker is shown hitting the old woman even as she gets up and walks down the hallway and into the bedroom.

“She’s very frail, you can tell she’s scared and to have someone take advantage of her that way, and treat her that way, it’s completely uncalled for,” Deputy Chief Ray Schultz said.

Authorities have no idea how long the abuse has gone one.

The family hired 59-year-old Brenda Floyd through the website Care.com.

A spokesperson for the website said as soon as they were notified of the allegations, they closed Floyd’s account.

Authorities say Floyd is facing charges of assault or bodily injury to the elderly or disabled.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report