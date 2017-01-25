Daly City police looking for distinct car owner in theft

DALY CITY (KRON)—Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a car believed to be involved in a car theft inside a Target store parking lot in Daly City.

The theft happened around 7:30 p.m. outside the store inside the Serramonte Center.

The car that was stolen was left unlocked inside the parking lot.

The car is described as a 1992 to 1996 silver Honda Prelude with a black hood and black rear spoiler.

Police released a picture of the car.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Daly City police at (650) 991-8119 or an anonymous tip line at (650) 873-AIMS and refer to case No. 17000664.