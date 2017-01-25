WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — After the holidays of wretched excess, too many sweets and too much alcohol, some of us are making New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier and maybe drop some weight.

On Wednesday night’s Dine and Dish, Vicki Liviakis takes us to a restaurant where you can do just that.

Who can resist a hot slice?

Yes, this is pizza with all the taste, but no regrets, thanks to Chef Scott.

True Food Kitchen is now open in Walnut Creek as well as Palo Alto.

It is based on health guru Dr. Andrew Weil’s anti-inflammatory diet and his tasty gourmet menu items loaded with feel-good nutrients.

Dishes include fresh vegetable crudites, or an inside-out quinoa burger.

There are also these brightly-colored juices. And there are brussels sprouts that kids will gobble up.

And, of course, there’s grass-fed beef.