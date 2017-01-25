Dine and Dish: True Food Kitchen serves healthy meals

By and Published:
e056e27c133b4b23937086ccbcb6a30f

 

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — After the holidays of wretched excess, too many sweets and too much alcohol, some of us are making New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier and maybe drop some weight.

On Wednesday night’s Dine and Dish, Vicki Liviakis takes us to a restaurant where you can do just that.

Who can resist a hot slice?

Yes, this is pizza with all the taste, but no regrets, thanks to Chef Scott.

True Food Kitchen is now open in Walnut Creek as well as Palo Alto.

It is based on health guru Dr. Andrew Weil’s anti-inflammatory diet and his tasty gourmet menu items loaded with feel-good nutrients.

Dishes include fresh vegetable crudites, or an inside-out quinoa burger.

There are also these brightly-colored juices. And there are brussels sprouts that kids will gobble up.

And, of course, there’s grass-fed beef.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s