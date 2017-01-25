Durant, Curry lead Warriors over Hornets 113-103

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) drives past Charlotte Hornets' Spencer Hawes (00) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (14) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) drives past Charlotte Hornets' Spencer Hawes (00) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (14) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry added 28 points on six 3-pointers in his annual homecoming game and the Golden State Warriors rallied to beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-103 on Wednesday night.

Klay Thompson had 19 points for the Warriors, who avenged a 105-102 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday.

Curry capped a memorable trip home to Charlotte in which he had his high school jersey retired and was honored at Davidson College with the naming of “Section 30” at Belk Arena where the Wildcats play their home games.

Curry was 11 of 23 from the field, including 6-of-12 shooting from 3-point range.

Curry’s return following his second MVP award drew a crowd of 19,639, the largest crowd ever to see a game at the Spectrum Center.

Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 26 points while battling through an illness.

