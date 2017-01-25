Hayward teen identified in shooting

HAYWARD (KRON)- A teen shot and killed north of Hayward Monday has been identified as a Hayward High School football player. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Lamar Murphy, a junior at Hayward High School.

Alameda County sheriff’s deputies found Murphy after responding to reports of gunshots in the area of Princeton Street and Smalley Avenue at about 6:45 p.m.

Investigators have said it may have been a drive by shooting. Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene. Murphy was a apart of the Bar Valley Gridiron youth football league founded by Snoop Dogg as it expanded to Northern California.

Murphy’s family has set up a GoFundMe pafe to raise money for funeral costs. It is available at https://www.gofundme.com/riplamarmurphy.

Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to call sheriff’s investigators at (510) 667-3636.