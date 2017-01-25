Home in Antioch catches fire twice

By Published:
generic

ANTIOCH (KRON)- In under a day, a home caught fire twice in Antioch Tuesday morning, according to Contra Costa Fire Protection District officials.

Firefighters responded to a two-story home located at 406 H St. at 1:21 p.m. on reports of a fire on the second floor. The fire was able to be extinguished.

The home is very old and the methods used in constructing it are no longer allowed because of the way flames can remain hidden in concealed spaces.

The second fire was likely caused by the first one, according to Marshall. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage from the first fire is approximately $550,000 and the estimate from the second fire is not immediately available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s