Home in Antioch catches fire twice

ANTIOCH (KRON)- In under a day, a home caught fire twice in Antioch Tuesday morning, according to Contra Costa Fire Protection District officials.

Firefighters responded to a two-story home located at 406 H St. at 1:21 p.m. on reports of a fire on the second floor. The fire was able to be extinguished.

The home is very old and the methods used in constructing it are no longer allowed because of the way flames can remain hidden in concealed spaces.

The second fire was likely caused by the first one, according to Marshall. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage from the first fire is approximately $550,000 and the estimate from the second fire is not immediately available.