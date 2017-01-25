SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART trains are experiencing major delays system-wide Wednesday morning due to equipment problem in the Transbay Tube.

BART officials initially issued an advisory at 7:26 a.m. about the problem.

As of shortly before 7:40 a.m., the train was slowly moving through the tube toward the West Oakland station, causing delays for all East Bay-bound trains behind it, the dispatcher said.

The trains are now recovering from the equipment problem but riders should still expect major delays.

BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said the train had “a braking problem while in propulsion.”

The train was able to slowly move out of the tube and will be taken out of service.

