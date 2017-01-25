Names of 2 officers released in teen shooting

SALINAS (KRON)- The names of two officers who shot and killed a knife-wielding teen in Salinas last week were released.

Salinas police Chief, Adele Frese, named the two officers, Manuel Lopez Jr., a nine-year Salinas Department veteran, and Jared Dominici, a three-year veteran of the department.

Police responded to the 600 block of Terrace Street around 1:35 a.m. on Jan. 18 where they found Marlon Joel Rodas-Sanchez sharpening a butcher knife on a sidewalk, according to Monterey County prosecutors.

When ordered to drop the knife, Rodas-Sanchez began swinging the knife at the officers and then began banging a nearby shed with his fist, at which point firefighters sprayed him with a fire hose in an attempt to get him to drop the knife, prosecutors said.

Officers shot the boy with a Taser stun gun and rubber bullets, but he still did not let go of the knife and instead ran into a nearby home.

Once inside the home, Rodas-Sanchez allegedly approached the officers with the knife and at 2:27 a.m., officers shot and killed him.

Both officers have been put on administrative leave, police said.