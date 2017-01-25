Nancy Pelosi ‘feels sorry’ for Trump after voter fraud comments

WASHINGTON (KRON) — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says she feels “very sad” and “sorry” for President Donald Trump after his false claims of voter fraud.

“I frankly feel very sad about the president making this claim. I felt sorry for him. I even prayed for him. But then I prayed for the United States of America,” Pelsi said.

Pelosi told reporters Wednesday that the new president is “so insecure.” She said suggesting massive voting irregularities undermines the election system’s integrity and is “really strange.”

Trumps claims he would have won the presidential popular vote if it weren’t for votes cast against him by millions of people in the U.S. illegally.

She contrasted Trump’s assertion with the intelligence community’s conclusion that the Russians intervened in the election to help Trump win. She said Trump “resists” investigating that.

“We’ve always had a tradition, a standard where you agree to a set of facts or some numbers or a baseline, we respect each others’ opinion, that’s the American way, when you’re trying to negotiate you’re dealing with set of facts instead of being in a fact free zone instead of their version of reality,” Pelosi said.