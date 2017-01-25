One driver arrested in suspected DUI crash in South SF

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—One driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs on Wednesday morning in South San Francisco, according to police.

It happened when two cars collided near El Camino Real and the BART station at 8:15 a.m.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Police investigated the incident and found one of the drivers was under the influence of drugs at the time of collision.

The suspected DUI driver was released from the hospital and was arrested for felony DUI.

The driver was booked into the Redwood City Jail.

