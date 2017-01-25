People Behaving Badly: Preying on people who are home shopping

By and Published:
VALLEJO (KRON) — The prices for rentals in the Bay Area are through the roof and have been for awhile.

All the while, so many people are constantly looking for inexpensive places to live.

Unfortunately, there are people out there preying on people who are home shopping.

Stanley Roberts KRON 4 explains.

He visits Vallejo to show how people are preying on others who are home shopping.

