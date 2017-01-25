COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A newly released police report says the Ohio teen accused of shooting a classmate in school turned the weapon around and asked the victim to kill him.
The report was released Wednesday by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. It says the 17-year-old suspect expressed surprise that his victim was still alive before asking that he pull the trigger.
The report says the victim, 16-year-old Logan Cole, refused to shoot his attacker.
The account by Sheriff’s Detective Glenn Kemp says the suspect assembled the shotgun inside a school bathroom stall and waited several minutes until the first class bell rang.
The Associated Press isn’t naming the suspect because it generally doesn’t identify juveniles charged with crimes.
A message was left with the suspect’s public defender.
Police: Boy shot classmate, then asked victim to shoot him
