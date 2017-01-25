Police: Boy shot classmate, then asked victim to shoot him

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A newly released police report says the Ohio teen accused of shooting a classmate in school turned the weapon around and asked the victim to kill him.

The report was released Wednesday by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. It says the 17-year-old suspect expressed surprise that his victim was still alive before asking that he pull the trigger.

The report says the victim, 16-year-old Logan Cole, refused to shoot his attacker.

The account by Sheriff’s Detective Glenn Kemp says the suspect assembled the shotgun inside a school bathroom stall and waited several minutes until the first class bell rang.

The Associated Press isn’t naming the suspect because it generally doesn’t identify juveniles charged with crimes.

A message was left with the suspect’s public defender.

One student was injured and one student was taken into custody shortly after school started after a shooting at West Liberty-Salem Schools in Champaign County, Ohio on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. West Liberty-Salem Local School District Superintendent Kraig Hissong said the shooting occurred just as classes were getting underway at the school complex roughly 45 miles northwest of Columbus. (Eric Dietrich/Dayton Daily News via AP) Parents wait at Lions Park in West Liberty, Ohio, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, to pick up their children after a shooting at West Liberty-Salem Schools. A male student was shot and wounded was hospitalized Friday, and another student suspected in the shooting was in custody, officials said. (Marshall Gorby/Dayton Daily News via AP) Law enforcement and EMS wait outside after a shooting at West Liberty-Salem Schools in West Liberty, Ohio, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. A male student was shot and wounded was hospitalized Friday, and another student suspected in the shooting was in custody, officials said. (Marshall Gorby/Dayton Daily News via AP)